The Edwardsville High School Boys Track and Field event that was to be held at Belleville West High School today, Tuesday, 3/24/15, has been postponed to Wednesday, 3/25/15, at 4:00pm at Belleville West.

EHS v. Greenville – Varsity baseball has been postponed to Wednesday, 3/25/15 at 4:00 at Edwardsville HS

EHS v. Greenville – Sophomore game has been postponed to Wednesday, 3/25/15 at Greenville at 4:30pm

Girls V/JV Soccer – EHS v. Columbia at EHS on Tuesday, 3/24/15 at 5:00 pm for JV and 6:00 for Varsity are cancelled.

