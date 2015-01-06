Edwardsville cancels school for Wednesday because of high winds, wind chill factor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This is a message from Dr. Ed Hightower, Superintendent of Schools.

The forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 7, is calling for a temperature of 0 with high winds, resulting in a wind chill factor of 20 to 24 degrees below zero. Classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Wednesday, January 7. All school wide activities are also cancelled. Student athletes will be contacted by their coaches if their event is cancelled.

Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip