This is a message from Dr. Ed Hightower, Superintendent of Schools.

 

Dr. Ed Hightower


The forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 7, is calling for a temperature of 0 with high winds, resulting in a wind chill factor of 20 to 24 degrees below zero. Classes at all District 7 schools are cancelled for Wednesday, January 7. All school wide activities are also cancelled. Student athletes will be contacted by their coaches if their event is cancelled.

 

