This is a message from Ed Hightower, Superintendent of District 7 Schools.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a Wind Chill Advisory which is in effect until noon on Thursday, Feb 19. The forecast for tomorrow morning is for the temperature to be -3 to -6 with winds of 7 mph, resulting in wind chills in the -15 to -20 range.

School will be cancelled on Thursday, February 19, 2015.