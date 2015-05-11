Edwardsville displays its O'Fallon Volleyball Tourney championship trophy. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball team came back home with a first-place trophy from the O’Fallon Tourney this past weekend, beating host O’Fallon 25-18, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in the championship match.

The Tigers’ Will Frank was named to the all-tourney team.

Frank had seven service points in the championship match, along with 12 kills and five digs. Jake Vandever had 25 assists. Joe Brammeier had six service points. Edwardsville coach Andrew Bersett also singled out Trey Hagen and Ryan Bode for their play. Bode was all over the court in the championship game, the coach said.

Bersett said volleyball is growing in Metro East Illinois and he is glad his team is part of it.

“Volleyball is only getting better,” he said. “Guys are playing year round now.”

The coach said he thought his team played a steady match against O’Fallon in the championship.

“The kids did a good job,” he said. “We didn’t drop a set. Mature, good teams can play good volleyball for entire matches. There were a lot of service errors on both sides, but it evened itself out. We played pretty even-keeled and that is a good thing.”

Edwardsville topped Christian Brothers College High School (CBC) 25-12, 25-13 earlier in the day and Cape Notre Dame 25-23, 25-14.

Edwardsville beat Althoff 25-11, 25-12 and Rockwood Summit 25-12, 25-16 in Friday matches.

Edwardsville all-tourney selection Will Frank.

Frank said he thought the Tigers ran their offense well in the tourney.

“Playing good team volleyball is our No. 1 goal and limiting our errors,” Frank said.

“I was all-tourney here last year, so I felt it was an honor.”

