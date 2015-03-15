The Edwardsville Breakers and Tri-City Tidalwaves swimmers posted memorable performances both Friday and Saturday in the first two days of the Heartland Area Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville had some swimmers break the YMCA national time threshold. Caroline Caton in the 200 breaststroke (2:35.45) and Sahar Rabiei in the 50 freestyle (24:69).

The Tidalwaves Ginny Schranck closely followed Caton in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:36.11.

Edwardsville coach Bob Rettle said he was pleased to see swimmers get to the national time cuts and with the performances the first two days of his team.

“The meet is going really well for us,” Rettle said. “I knew we would be strong in the evening session (Saturday). We had some great swims.”

Rettle added that hosting the Heartland Area Swim Meet had worked out well.

“What we wanted was a facility to host major events and we have kids in this meet from as far as Springfield, Mo., to Centralia in Southern Illinois, the other way,” he said.

Godfrey Tri-City Tidal Waves coach Nancy Miller said her team was having a wonderful Saturday night, with seven or eight new team records.

“Several of our swimmers have attained their best times,” she said.

Rettle wasn’t taking anything for granted after the first two days, even with piling up points.

“We have to keep performing and pile it on Sunday for the team title,” he said.

The Breakers led after Saturday in the overall standings with 2,624 points followed by YOSI of Belleville with 1,906 and the Tri-City Area Tidalwaves of Godfrey with 1,597 points and Centralia with 1,002.

The breakers were ahead in the girls standings with 1,339.5 points followed by YOSI with 1,073 and the Tidalwaves with 614.

Edwardsville was ahead in the boys team standings with 1,284.5 points trailed by Tidalwaves with 983.

Highlights on Saturday night included:

Tidalwaves Matthew Daniel – first in 13-14 boys 200 free, 50 free and 100 butterfly, first in the 500 free with a national time of 4:43.63

Tidalwaves Jake Roth – first in the 11-12 boys 200 free

Tidalwaves Eleni Kotzamanis – first in the 11-12 girls 200 free and 50 free

Tidalwaves Noah Clancy – first in the 11-12 boys 50 back and 50 free

Tidalwaves Lindsay Bruce – first in the 13-14 girls 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly

Tidalwaves Davion Conley – first in the 15-21 boys 100 backstroke and 50 free

Tidalwaves Addison Kufmann – first in the 15-21 boys 400 medley

Earlier Saturday Edward Roberts won the 100 breast, 50 back and 50 free and the 9-10 boys age group.

Another earlier top performance was Anna Moehne with first in the 100 butterfly and 50 backstroke in 9-10 girls.

Another first place for Tidalwaves in the 13-14 boys 200 free relay with Daniel, Adam Seger, Colin Lombardi and Caden Akel.

The Tidalwaves 400 medley relay of Gavin Kohlbrecher, Seger, Daniel and Akel was first

Edwardsville’s Cohen Osborn won the 50 free, 25 butterfly, 25 backstroke and the last leg on the Breakers freestyle relay.

Other Edwardsville first place finishes on Saturday were Kate May in the 15-21 200 free and 100 butterfly; Victoria Thomae in the 13-14 girls 200 free and 200 breaststroke; Sean Workman in the 15-21 boys 200 free, 100 butterfly and 200 breaststroke; Caroline Caton in the 15-21 200 breaststroke; Porter LeVasseur in the 13-14 boys 100 backstroke; Bailey Grinter in the 15-21 in the girls 100 backstroke and 50 free; Sahar Rabiei in the 13-14 girls 50 free.

On Friday night Breakers first places were Thomae in the 13-14 girls individual 400 medley; Noah May in the 13-14 boys 400 individual medley; Kate May in the girls 15-21 400 individual medley; Workman in the 15-21 boys 500 freestyle.

Edwardsville first places in relays were Thomae, Sierra Brannan, Lydia Hennings and Rabiei in the 13-14 girls 200 free; Kate May, Jane Russo, Caton, and Bailey Grinter in the 15-21 200 free; Jake Gremaud, Tyler Morris, Gunnar Kohbrecher and Workman in the 15-21 boys 200 free relay; Emily Webb, Thomae, Brannan and Rabiei won the 13-14 girls 400 medley relay; Elizabeth McPherson, Caton, Kate May and Bailey Grinter in the 15-21 girls 400 medley; Workman, Dylan Moyer, Peter Byers and Gremaud in the 15-21 boys 400 medley relay.

In the longest event of the day Saturday in the 1,650, Edwardsville’s Savannah Brannan placed third in the 15-21 division.

Edwardsville’s Spencer Sholl also completed the 1,650 and shaved several seconds off his personal best time in the boys 15-21 age category and did the same in the 200 breaststroke.

