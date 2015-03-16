The Edwardsville Breakers posted a powerful three-day performance in the Heartland Area YMCA Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Friday through Sunday, capturing the team championship with 4,747 points, way ahead of YMCA of Southwestern Illinois with 3,738.

Tri-City Tidalwaves placed third with 3,063 points. The Breakers also finished first in the boys standings followed by the Tri-City Tidalwaves and YOSI. Edwardsville was first in the girls’ competition, trailed by YOSI, then Tri-City.

Teams from all over Southern Illinois and Missouri participated from Rend Lake, Centralia, Hannibal, Mo., Jefferson City, Mo., St. Charles, Mo., Seymour, Mo., Mexico, Mo., West County, Mo., and many more.

Edwardsville Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said he thought his team had a terrific meet in the Heartland championships.

“We had some really good swims and a lot of fun at the new Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center,” he said. “Our season is not over. We have nationals coming up. We had a lot of volunteers that helped with the meet from parents, people in the community and Edwardsville High School students.”

Rettle cited Sean Workman, Elizabeth McPherson, Kate May, Emily Webb and Porter LeVasseur as standouts on Sunday, each posting multiple top-notch performances.

First place winners for the Breakers on Sunday night were:

Max Gibbs (13-14 boys 200 backstroke)

Phoebe Gremaud (11-12 girls 100 backstroke)

Kate May (15-21 girls 200 IM, the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle)

Elizabeth McPherson (15-21 100 breaststroke and 200 backstroke)

Victoria Thomae (13-14 girls 200-yard individual medley, 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke)

Porter LeVasseur (13-14 boys 200 IM)

Emily Webb (13-14 girls 200 backstroke)

Sean Workman (15-21 200 IM, 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke)

Victoria Brady also posted first place earlier in the day on Sunday in the 1,000 freestyle

