BLOOMINGTON – The Edwardsville High School wrestling team lost its first dual meet on the season in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 3A team wrestling tournament, losing to DeKalb 43-27 Saturday morning at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

The Barbs got off to a quick 12-0 lead, winning on pins in the first two matches, starting with Logan Roach winning by fall over Sam Martin at 2:41 in the 182-pound match, and Blah Dahnweih pinning Blake Moss at 1:07 in the 195-pound match. Josh Anderson at 220 cut the DeKalb lead In half by scoring a pinfall over Bryan Mora at 2:56, and Lloyd Reynolds won at 285, winning over George Curran 5-1 to cut the DeKalb lead to 12-9.

The Barbs then took three of the next four bouts, starting at 106 when Ben Aranda scored a pinfall over Grant Matarelli at 2:43 and Tommy Curran defeated Connor Surtin in the 113-pound bout 11-0 to extend the lead to 22-9. Noah Surtin, wrestling at 120 pounds, then won what turned out to be the final match of his high school career with a pin of Danny Curran at 2:22. DeKalb then took the 126-pound bout with Blake McGee defeating Dylan Gvillo 8-1 to make the team score 25-15.

DeKalb took total control of the meet with wins in the next three matches, two of them by pin. In the 132-pound match, Fabian Lopez pinned Jack Evans at 1:55, and Damien Lopez followed suit at 138 pounds, getting a pin over Mason Wilke at 2:14. Bradley Gillum then took a 7-2 win over Will Zupanci at 145 pounds 7-2 to give the Barbs a 40-15 lead.

Drew Gvillo scored a pin over Shawn Ager in the 152-pound match, getting the pin at 2:50, and Caleb Harrold won by forfeit in the 160-pound match to cut DeKalb’s advantage to 40-27, but in the final match, Bryson Bunk won the 170-pound match over Simon Weakley 5-2 to make the final 43-27 for DeKalb.

The Tigers end their season with a 27-1 record in dual meets, while the Barbs advanced to the semifinals, where they lost to Lombard Montini Catholic 31-30. DeKalb eventually placed fourth, while Montini defeated Oak Park-River Forest in the final 41-18.

Results

182 lbs Logan Roach (DeKalb) over Sam Martin (Edwardsville) Fall 2:41

195 lbs Blah Dahnweih (DeKalb) over Blake Moss(Edwardsville) Fall 1:07

220 lbs Josh Anderson (Edwardsville) over Bryan Mora (DeKalb) Fall 2:55

Article continues after sponsor message

285 lbs Lloyd Reynolds (Edwardsville) over George Colbert (DeKalb) Dec 5-1

106 lbs Ben Aranda (DeKalb) over Grant Matarelli (Edwardsville) Fall 2:43

113 lbs Tommy Curram (DeKalb) over Connor Surtin (Edwardsville) Maj. 11-0

120 lbs Noah Surtin (Edwardsville) over Danny Curran (DeKalb) Fall 2:22

126 lbs Blake McGee (DeKalb) over Dylan Gvillo (Edwardsville) Dec 8-1

132 lbs Fabian Lopez (DeKalb) over Jack Evans (Edwardsville (H.S.)) Fall 1:55

138 lbs Damien Lopez (DeKalb) over Mason Wilke (Edwardsville (H.S.)

Fall 2:14145 -

145 lbs Bradley Gillum (DeKalb) over Will Zupanci (Edwardsville (H.S.)) Dec 7-2

152 lbs Drew Gvillo (Edwardsville (H.S.)) over Shawn Ager (DeKalb) Fall 2:50

160 lbs Caleb Harrold (Edwardsville (H.S.)) over Unknown (Unattached)

Forfeit

170 lbs Bryson Buhk (DeKalb) over Simon Weakley (Edwardsville (H.S.)) Dec 5-2

Total Score was 40 to 27

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: