EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville faced a tough CBC team Thursday night and walked away with a 26-24, 25-21 win.

Josh Whittenburg went on a service run for the Tigers in the second game to help push the team to a win.

“I was happy the way we have been blocking and our middle back defense played much better,” said Edwardsville head boys volleyball coach Andrew Bersett. “Our middles are a key to us."

The Tigers are back home for a conference game against East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Liberty Middle School.

Owen Billiter had seven kills and had his best game of the year against CBC; Whittenburg scored eight points from the service line, including two aces.