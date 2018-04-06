Edwardsville boys volleyball squad defeats CBC in two games
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville faced a tough CBC team Thursday night and walked away with a 26-24, 25-21 win.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Josh Whittenburg went on a service run for the Tigers in the second game to help push the team to a win.
“I was happy the way we have been blocking and our middle back defense played much better,” said Edwardsville head boys volleyball coach Andrew Bersett. “Our middles are a key to us."
The Tigers are back home for a conference game against East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Liberty Middle School.
Owen Billiter had seven kills and had his best game of the year against CBC; Whittenburg scored eight points from the service line, including two aces.