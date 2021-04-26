CHICAGO - The boys tennis team at Edwardsville High School returned to the courtsfor the first time in nearly two years by splitting four meets in a tournament held in suburban Chicago this past weekend.

The Tigers opened by falling to Algonquin Jacobs 8-4, then came back to defeat Mt Prospect 4-3, lost to Arlington Heights Hersey 5-2 and completed the weekend with a 4-3 win over Huntley.

In the meet against the Golden Eagles to start off, Colton Hulme lost his singles match to T. Nelson 6-2, 7-5, and Michael Karibian fall to K. McNally 6-2, 6-0. The Tigers got their first win from Jade Dynamic with a 6-2, 7-6 win over J. Sin, but Jace Ackerman lost to J. Kaiser 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Adrian Narcio lost to J. Cunningham 6-3, 7-6, Alex Lane lost to J. Brezski 7-5, 7-6, and Jake Summers won over A. Talreja 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

In the doubles matches, Nelson and McNally won over Karibian and Dynamic 8-3, Kaiser and Cunningham defeated Hulme and Ackerman 8-4, Sin and Brezski defeated Lane and Ben Blake 8-6, the Tigers' Narcio and Zack Harmon defeated J. Vettikkatt and A. Fulton 9-8 and Harrison Feco and Teddy Lopansri won over Cejean and Yeramoti 6-4, 6-4.

Against the Knights, Hulme won his singles match over Joseph Lee 6-0, 6-1, but Harmon fell to Sam Panagopolous 6-2, 6-2 and Summers lost to Mike Keenan 6-0, 6-1. In doubles matches, Karibian and Dynamic won over Sebastian Schayer and Sammy Hong 6-1, 6-3, while Peter Giannopoulous and Mike Sisarelus won over Narcio and Ackerman 6-4, 3-6, 10-6. Blake and Lane defeated Patrick Kuezan and Anthony Deniedis 6-0, 6-2 and Feco and Lopansri won over Andrew Grove and Allen Paul 6-3, 6-3.

In the meet against the Huskies, in the singles, Hulme lost to Max Sheldon 6-3, 6-1, Harmon lost to Brent Chen 6-0, 6-0 and Summers lost to Josh Paulsen 6-0, 6-1. In the doubles matches, Dynamic and Karibian lost to Mitch Sheldon and Kasper Pasielak 6-1, 6-4, but Ackerman and Narcio defeated Josh Ryg and Luke Bonvier 6-4, 6-2, Blake and Lane won over Ryan Hegel and Luca Cunningham 7-5, 6-4 and Anthony Emme and Carson Koloamie defeated Feco and Lopansri 6-0, 6-2.

In the final meet against the Red Raiders, in the singles, it was Hulme winning over Saaran DeSan 6-4, 6-4, but Matt Grubbs won over Harmon 5-7, 6-2, 10-6 and Stanley Kurtek defeated Summers 6-0, 6-1. In the doubles matches, Dynamic and Karibian defeated T. Patel and D. Dharmaratne 6-0, 6-1, Narcio and Ackerman won over A. Kahlil and J. Stec 6-2, 6-1, Blake and Lane defeated A, Kipp and A. Mehra 6-0, 6-1 and Feco and Lopansri fell to V. Perath and F. Scarpelli 1-6, 6-4, 10-4.

