O'FALLON – Edwardsville will be sending both singles players and a doubles team to next weekend's IHSA Class 2A Boys Tennis Championship in Arlington Heights as the Tigers came away with the team title in this weekend's Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional.

The Tigers won the team title with 21 points, with Belleville East trailing with 16 points. The host Panthers and Springfield tied for third with eight points each, followed by Belleville West with 7 points, Alton with two points and Granite City and Collinsville both failing to score on the weekend. The sectional title was Edwardsville's 17th straight.

“All three of entries played great today and had solid performances,” Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said on Saturday. “I think our No. 1 doubles team of Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe were very dominant all weekend. Seth played well and Erik had another great day. This is his fourth trip to state. I think our kids are ready for state.”

In singles play, Seth Lipe dropped his semifinal match to the Lancers' Max Skaer 7-6 (7-4), 6-0, while Erik Weiler reached the final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over O'Fallon's Drake Schreiber; Weller fell to Skaer 7-6, 6-2 in the final, while Lipe won the third-place playoff 6-3, 6-3 over Schreiber.

In doubles competition, the team of Alex Gray/Zach Trimpe won their semifinal match over Belleville West's Drew Boyles/Derek Henke, then won the title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over the Senators' Ray Sinha/Shaul Latif.

