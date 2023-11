Edwardsville boys tennis first-round results in Derby City Championships Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville boys tennis results at Top Gun Academy Derby City Tennis Championships. These are first-round Friday results. Derby City Tennis Championships @ Top Gun Academy Team Scores

St. Xavier (KY) & St. Xavier (OH) - 5; Centerville (OH) – 4; Edwardsville (IL) – 3; Trinity – 2; Cincinnati Country Day (OH) & Covington Catholic – 1 Round 1 (4/20/18) Article continues after sponsor message No.1 Doubles - Trojani/Trojani (CC) def. Murphy/ Venkatesh (C) 6-2, 6-2; Cameron/Stuckert (X) def. Aronoff/Beischel (CX) 6-3. 6-2; Gray/Lipe (E) def. Albert/Fatuzzo (CCD) 6-0, 6-1. No.2 Doubles - Beaver/Bush (X) def. Peters/Gollamundi (C) 6-2, 6-0; Pan/Pursell (E) def. Gardner/McHale (CC) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0; Hendy/Pham (CX) def. Hardin/Willett (X) 6-2, 6-2; Strause/Garrison (T) def. Chopra/Aripov (CCD) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 Singles - Josh Giambattista (C) def. Max Cook (CC) 6-4, 6-3; Zach Trimpe (E) def. Justin Lee (T) 6-0, 6-0; Ronit Hiryur (CX) def. Manav Midha (CCD) 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 Singles - Max DeCurtins (CX) def. Akash Patil-Terhune (T) 6-0, 6-1; Luke Frayser (X) def. Drake Schreiber (E) 6-2, 6-1; Grant Smith (C) def. Sai Nalagatla (CCD) 6-2, 6-4; Patrick Johnson (X) def. Jack Defraites (CC) 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Singles - Charles Temming (CX) def. Alex Schneider (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Rishi Appalaneni (C) def. Ryan Coughlan (X) 6-3, 6-4; Jacob Bir (T) def. Nick Hobin (E) 7-6, 6-1; Joey Keal (X) def. Ash Annapantula (CCD) 6-2, 6-0. No. 4 Singles - Matt Voss (X) def. Lucas Reynolds (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Powers (CX) def. Ryan Biddle (T) 6-3, 6-1; Will Owen (C) def. Dustin Garrison (T) 6-0, 6-0; Neil Badlani (CCD) def. Ben Blake (E) 6-3, 6-0. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip