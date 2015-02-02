Edwardsville’s boys swim team stayed close to Springfield on senior day with various strong performances.

Springfield won the team competition at Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center by a 102-82 margin.

Edwardsville’s Peter Byers again led the team with a first in the 200 IM (2:02.77) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.61). Seniors Byers and Matthew Grove were honored before the start of the meet.

“Peter stood out again,” Edwardsville coach Christian Rhotten said of his performance against Springfield. “He capped the day with a 49.9 relay split.”

Tyler Morris again was a key for the Tigers in the sprints with a first place clocking of 22.67 in the 50 free and a win in the 100 free (50.48). Brian Baggette had a first place in the 100 butterfly (1:00.45) and second in the 500 free (5:14.90). Rhotten praised both Morris and Baggette for continued stellar outings.

Tyler Morris has been fast and dropping time through the season,” Rhotten said. “I am super happy with his times,” the coach added. “Spencer Sholl also had his best time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:09.6. His best before was 1:13. He has been working hard on the breaststroke in practice.”

Other top performances were: Graham Peterson, third in the 500 free (5:19.24); Michael Johnson second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.08); and Grove, third in the 100 backstroke (1:05.07).

Carter Todd is dropping times in each of his events here as post-season meets come closer, Rhotten said.

“He is only a sophomore and we will have him for two more years, which is exciting,” the coach said of the Todd.

Robbie Brown and Kenny Stryker also drew praise from Rhotten with Brown posting a 1:03.3 in the 100 freestyle and Stryker a close 1:03.4. Michael Johnson recorded his best time in the 100 butterfly (1:03.6).

Divers Brandon Johnson, Justin Hemings and Zac Ballossini finished third, fourth and fifth in diving for Edwardsville. Johnson had the best score (129.35).

Edwardsville competes next in the Southern Illinois Boys Championship at noon on Feb. 14 at Chuck Fruit Aquatics Center.

