Edwardsville’s boys swim team had an impressive showing this past weekend in the Boys Iron Invite Swim Meet at Normal Community.

The Tigers finished in third place with 284 points, behind winner Normal West.

Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said this was a great competitive mid-season meet for his team.

“The level of competition was higher than we've seen all year which pushed the guys to go in-season best times,” he said. “ Jake Gremaud and Peter Byers both had great meets. Zac Ballossini and Michael Taplin both dropped a lot of time individually and our relays proved they can compete with some of the best south of I-80.”

Some of the top performances included a seventh place finish by the boys freshman-sophomore 200 medley relay of Taplin, Ballossini, Robert Brown and Kenneth Stryker with a time of 1:08.59.

The 200 varsity medley relay of Graham Peterson, Spencer Sholl, Michael Johnson and Matthew Grove was fourth with a time of 1:59.44.

Jake Gremaud won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.45; Tyler Morris was second in the 50 freestyle (22.99). Gremaud was second in the 100 free (49.29. Brian Baggette was third in the 500 free with a time of 5:11.70. Morris, Baggette, Byers and Gremaud were third in the 200 relay with a time of 1:32.68. Byers won the 100 breast in 1:02.56; the 400 freestyle relay of Morris, Baggette, Byers and Gremaud won with a time of 3:22.81.

Edwardsville returns to action on Jan. 22 with a home dual meet at 5:45 p.m. against O’Fallon.

