BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE 139, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 38: Edwardsville's boys swimming team scored a 139-38 win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a Thursday evening dual meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers went to 4-0 on the year and won all but one event on the evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a fun meet tonight where some of the guys got to swim off events and race in different situations,” said Tiger coach Christian Rhoten. “Across the board, they started to step up and were able to perform out of their element.

“We are looking forward to the Iron Invite (in Normal, scheduled for Saturday).

The Tigers' Porter LaVasseur continued to show his swimming strength, again winning two individual events.

Winners included the 4x50 medley relay (Matthew Doyle, McLain Oertle, Logan Mills and Nick Lacy in 1:53.69), Doyle in the 50 freestyle (24.68 seconds), Mark Schoolman in diving (168.35 points), Porter LaVasseur in the 200 free (1:58.86) and 500 free (5:15.07), Oertle in the 100 free (53.99 seconds), Robert Brown in the 200 IM (2:41.74), Nathan Zickuhr in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.16), the 4x50 free relay (Oertle, Noah May, Canon Adams and Mills in 1:40.74) and 4x100 relay (Adams, Trent Sholl, Henry Gruben and Andrew Billhartz in 4:01.21).

More like this: