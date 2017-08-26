Edwardsville boys soccer team ties with Dunlap in Alton Round Robin
ALTON - Each of Edwardsville soccer team’s three matches this season have been as tight as could be.
It happened again Friday in the Alton Round Robin Tourney against Dunlap as once again the Tigers' goalie Michael Hoelting made a save with just seconds remaining to preserve a 1-1 tie against Dunlap.
On Saturday, Edwardsville plays Murphysboro at 11 a.m. and then host and rival Alton at 5 p.m.
The Tigers’ Alec Mills had the lone goal for his team in the match.