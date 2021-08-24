BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP

EDWARDSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 1: The boys' soccer season opened on Monday night as Edwardsville scored four unanswered goals after conceding the opening strike to Granite City as the Tigers defeated the Warriors at Belleville Althoff Catholic on the first day of the Metro Cup season-opening showcase.

Sophomore Evan Moore equalized for the Tigers early in the second half, then senior Chris Agwedu put Edwardsville ahead to stay, with a goal from the penalty spot by senior Brendan James and a final goal sophomore Gavin Gierich ending the scoring for the Tigers.

Ivan Hernandez had the lone strike for the Warriors, assisted by Ryan DeGonia.

Edwardsville starts off 1-0-0 and plays at Althoff Wednesday night against the host Crusaders in an 8 p.m. kickoff, while Granite is 0-1-0 and plays on Tuesday against Carterville at Columbia High School at 6 p.m.

