EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Brendan James' strike early in the second half was the only goal of the game as Edwardsville defeated homestanding Althoff in the Metro Cup Showcase.

James' goal came off a feed from Ben Loftus, with James putting the ball into the back of the net for his second goal of the season following his first against Granite City on Monday night. Nathan Beck came up with a big save near the end of regulation time to preserve the clean sheet to give the Tigers the 1-0 win.

Tyler Tieman had eight saves in goal for the Crusaders.

The Tigers are now 2-0-0 and conclude their Metro Cup stay on Saturday afternoon at Mascoutah, with the kickoff set for 12 noon. Althoff is now 1-1-0 and will host Alton Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

