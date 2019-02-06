Edwardsville boys fall to Soldan in close contest 52-47 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS SOLDAN INTERNATIONAL STUDIES 52, EDWARDSVILLE 47: Edwardsville got off to a great start, leading 20-11 at quarter time, but Soldan outscored Edwardsville 17-4 in the second, and it helped spell the difference as Soldan won at home. A.J. Robertson led Edwardsville with 15 points, while Jaylon Tuggle added 13. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Elijah Bishop led Soldan with 11 points. Edwardsville drops to 6-17 on the year, while Soldan is now 15-7. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip