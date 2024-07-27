SPRINGFIELD – Unemployment stats were mixed throughout the region in the latest June 2024 survey.

Edwardsville had the lowest stat of Metro East communities with a 4.6 percent mark compared to 3.7 percent a year ago.

East St. Louis recorded a 9.0 percent rate compared to 7.7 percent a year ago, while Alton was at 7.4 percent compared to 6.1 percent in 2024. East St. Louis had a 1.8 percent rise in unemployment, while Alton 1.3 percent.

Belleville stood at 5.6 percent compared to 5.1 percent a year ago and Collinsville recorded a 5.4 percent rate compared to 4.6 percent in 2023 at the same time.

Granite City had a 6.4 percent rate in 2024 compared to 4.6 percent a year ago, also a 1.8 percent spike and O’Fallon rested at 5.5 percent compared to 4.6 percent a year ago.

Clinton County had a remarkable 4.1 percent overall rate, compared to 3.5 percent a year ago, while Bond had a 5.0 percent rate. Madison County’s mark was 5.4 percent, Monroe had the lowest tally at 4.0 percent, Calhoun was at 5.0 percent, Jersey at 5.2 percent and Macoupin County 5.0 percent. St. Clair County had a 5.7 percent rate.

Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in six, and was unchanged or nearly unchanged in three for the year ending June 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.

“The Illinois labor market continues to see sufficient payroll jobs expansion across various industries around the state, positioning jobseekers and employers with further opportunities for career growth,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Illinois is proud of its world-class labor force and remains committed to investing in the growth of its strength and diversity.”

