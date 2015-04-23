Edwardsville's baseball team has one thing a lot of other teams would love to have:

Depth everywhere, especially on the pitching staff.

Some of that depth was on display Wednesday afternoon as the Tigers threw Chris Robinson and Anthony Evans at a struggling Centralia side, and the two of them teamed up to toss a no-hitter – facing just one over the minimum – as EHS downed the Orphans 10-0 in five innings at Tom Pile Field.

“It was a good day for our pitchers,” said Tiger coach Tim Funkhouser. “We've got a whole team of guys who can do a lot of good things, and with as much depth as we have that's a real plus.”

EHS was coming off a big win the day before at Collinsville where the Tigers scored four times in the top of the seventh to down the Kahoks. This day, things came somewhat easier against an Orphan side that's struggled to score runs lately; they last scored in a game last Thursday. Despite that, Funkhouser reminded his team to keep playing until the last out every time out.

“We talked about things before the game,” Funkhouser said, “There are things you can learn every game you play, and we want to keep playing until the final out. We made some adjustments as the game went on, and thats the beauty of the game; you can make adjustments and keep on going.”

The Tigers jumped on the board in the bottom of the first when Jordan Holvey got a one-out double and scored when Collin Clayton singled him home. An Aaron Jackson single and a walk to Jake Garella loaded the bases, but Centralia pitcher Jacob Boyce managed to get out of the jam trailing just 1-0.

Robinson, on the other hand, got started hot, striking out three of the first six batters he faced and not throwing his first non-strike until River Phillips came up in the second. Robinson had four strikeouts in the first three innings.

In the Tiger half of the third, the floodgates opened up when Clayton reached on a fielder's choice and Jackson walked. Matthew Zielonko doubled both home and came home himself when Garella singled. A Fahd Shakeel double chased home Garella and, following a Boyce balk, Shakeel came home when Joe Wallace lifted a sacrifice fly to center.

Two more runs came home in the fourth when Shakeel singled home Clayton and an error at first brought home Zielonko to make it 8-0. Centralia's only baserunner came in the fourth when B.J. Smith was hit by a pitch, and in the fifth, Evans set the Orphans down in order before a series of walks and an error allowed the final two runs to score to end the game via the mercy rule.

The Tigers travel to Belleville East Thursday for a SWC makeup game against the Lancers, then host Jersey nd DeSmet in a pair of single games starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

