EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville had a couple of celebrations for its game against Alton Friday night.

It was Homecoming for the Tigers. And it was Senior Night as well.

There was one more celebration that took place after the game: that of the Tigers winning the Southwestern Conference championship.

Edwardsville scored on its first play from scrimmage, a 32-yard Jourdyn Jones run, and didn't let up from there, getting three touchdowns from Kendell Davis and two more from Jackson Morissey as the Tigers defeated the Redbirds 45-0 at Tiger Stadium. Coupled with Belleville East's loss to O'Fallon, the win gave EHS the SWC championship at 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the league with one game to go. Alton fell to 1-7 overall, 1-5 in the league.

“We won the battle up front on both sides of the ball,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin, “particularly our offensive line; we were able to run the ball pretty successfully.

“Most games a pretty simple; whoever wins the turnover battle and whoever can win the battle up front, limit big plays on defense. They have a good running attack; their backs run hard, so it's a challenge. They got a couple of decent runs.”

“That's a good team right there,” said Redbird coach Eric Dickerson. “We knew coming in it was going to be a battle, we knew we were facing a good team; we've got to learn from this. In order for us to be able to compete every week, we've got to be a little more dedicated and show up in the summer and be ready to go.”

The Redbirds were coming off a win against Granite City last week, one where AHS dominated on the ground; Dickerson realized going up against the Tigers would be much more difficult. “They're big, they're aggressive and they all get to the ball,” Dickerson said. “They swarm to the ball. We had a hard time moving those front three off the line.”

Following Jones' opening TD run, Davis scored on 17-, 43- and 1-yard runs while Morrissey, returning after missing last week with a toe injury, had TD runs of 22 and 26 yards, the second run invoking the running-clock rule in the second half. Riley Patterson also had a 40-yard field goal for EHS.

Edwardsville closes out the regular season with a trip to Granite City, while the Redbirds host Belleville West at Public School Stadium in their season finale.

