For awhile, it seemed as though lightning was going to be the winner again.

Edwardsville's under-17 summer baseball team had a game in the Under-18 St. Louis Invitational Tournament halted Friday afternoon after lightning and heavy rain from a spot storm made Tom Pile Field unplayable after three innings.

The Tigers tried again Saturday evening and they got through three innings before another round of lightning halted play once again.

After a delay, though, the Tigers were able to finish their game against the Central Illinois Outlaws – but the resumption didn't last long as the Outlaws, paced by eight runs in the first two innings, took a 10-0, five-inning win.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We're getting to know each other on the team,” said Tiger coach Tim Funkhouser. “We've got kids who have some experience at this level, others who don't.

“Jordan (Hanne, who started the game) struggled tonight; he's not been as sharp, but he's needed to throw some. That's why we left him in, so he could get some work in. He'll bounce back.”

Hanne gave up six runs in the first inning, his only inning of work; he walked five batters, hit another and gave up two hits. Andrew Yancik took over in the second and gave up two runs before yielding to Collin Clayton, who demonstrated some ability on the mound in retiring the side in order in the third and fourth.

“Collin threw a bit last year,” Funkhouser said. “He's got a good arm and is really competitive. I still see him in a primary role of position player, but we can pick and choose when to get him in as a pitcher.”

The final two runs came in the fifth on a series of walks, an error and a single by Outlaw players. “That's a solid team; they could win it all,” Funkhouser said. “They have five guys who are going to Bradley and another heading to the University of Illinois, and when you play a team like that, your margin of error is pretty small.”

The Tigers return to action with a Tuesday home game against the St. Louis Pirates club, then travel to Louisville next weekend for a four-day tournament beginning June 18.

More like this: