Catcher Joe Wallace goes for a fly ball against O'Fallon on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

O'Fallon slides in for a close play at third against Edwardsville on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys’ baseball team lost to O’Fallon 11-0 in six innings on Tuesday at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers fell to 24-5 overall and 9-3 in the Southwestern Conference, while O’Fallon moves to 26-3 overall and now leads the SWC with a 10-1 record.

Cole Cimarolli and Jake Garella had hits for Edwardsville in the game. Trey Riley was the losing pitcher for the Tigers; Andrew Frank and Kent Roberts also pitched.

O’Fallon had two runs in the first, then scored five in the fifth and four runs in the sixth for the 11-0 win. Andrew Harrison was the winning pitcher for O'Fallon, posting 10 strikeouts with his two-hitter.

Edwardsville plays 4:30 Thursday at Belleville East.

