EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Edwardsville Tigers’ baseball sectional championship is now Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

With future weather forecasts predicting storms rolling through central Illinois on Saturday, the game was moved up a day.

Edwardsville (29-8), in the sectional championship for a third straight year, takes on the Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers (12-19) at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Should Edwardsville win on Friday, the super-sectional will be back at IWU on Monday, June 3 at 6 p.m. with the state tournament next weekend at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet.

