EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – It’s just typical business at this point for the Edwardsville baseball program.

The Tigers will embark on their third consecutive state tournament this weekend in Joliet and their fifth since 2017. Head coach Tim Funkhouser and the team will seek a three-peat after winning titles in 2022 and 2023.

It will be Funkhouser’s sixth trip to state as a coach. He also helped win Edwardsville’s first state title in 1990 as a player under head coach Tom Pile.

Pile won two titles in 1990 and 1998, his final year as head coach before Funkhouser took over. Funkhouser won his first state title as a coach in 2019.

After Edwardsville’s 7-1 super-sectional win over Downer’s Grove North on Monday in Bloomington, Funkhouser said he felt extremely grateful to be where he is.

“I’m just so blessed to be competing, to be [back] in the arena,” Funkhouser said on Monday.

The Tigers will take on Providence Catholic of New Lenox in the first Class 4A semifinal on Friday, June 7 at 4 p.m. from Duly Health & Care Field in Downtown Joliet.

