EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites the community to join them for an evening of beautiful music at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in City Park.

This week's concert theme, “Sun Dance,” will feature a variety of uplifting songs, including "Sun Dancing," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," and "The Best of Miami Sound Machine," among others.