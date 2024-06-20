EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites the community to join them for an evening of beautiful music at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in City Park.

This week's concert theme, “Sun Dance,” will feature a variety of uplifting songs, including "Sun Dancing," "On the Sunny Side of the Street," and "The Best of Miami Sound Machine," among others.

"This week’s concert features all things sun and nature. This program celebrates the fun of summer days," the Municipal Band said in a statement. "Stop by and celebrate summer with the Edwardsville Municipal Band!"

The concert is free and open to everyone.

Concessions will be available, with proceeds benefiting Alpha Delta Kappa/Alpha Nu. Come enjoy a night of beautiful music and support a worthy cause.

