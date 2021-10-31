EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Band Boosters are preparing for the annual November 13 and 14 Craft Fair.

This is the 28th annual Craft Fair. The Craft Fair and there will be more than 250 vendors showcased selling their art and crafts.

“This is an ideal way to get that holiday shopping done, as there is no supply chain issue here,” Adrienne Linden of the EHS Band Boosters said. “Of course, the success of the EHS Band Program is dependent upon the support of District 7 and our greater Edwardsville & Glen Carbon communities. This is the EHS Band's biggest fundraiser.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We were unable to hold the Craft Fair last year due to COVID-19 and it was a huge loss to the band's finances. Without a successful Fair, there are things about the entire band program that are at risk."

The EHS Band Boosters stressed they wanted the community to know that this year’s Craft Fair is at a new venue: the Collinsville Gateway Center at 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234.

More like this: