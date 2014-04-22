Edwardsville, IL April 22, 2014 – Heartlands Conservancy has appointed Attorney Ronald Foster, Jr. to its Board of Directors. His term will run through 2017. As a new member of the Heartlands board, Foster will focus on the preservation of the unique and ample natural resources prevalent in Southwestern Illinois.

Heartlands Conservancy, with offices in Mascoutah, Illinois, is a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with landowners and community leaders to permanently protect the lands we value – the farms, forests, wetlands, wildlife habitat, open spaces, and scenic vistas. The organization is dedicated to providing leadership and solutions to sustain and enrich the diverse environmental resources of Southwestern Illinois through Conservation of Open Space and Building Greener Communities (www.heartlandsconservancy.com).

“Our region is full of natural spaces, rivers, and communities that need to be maintained and protected,” said Foster. “I look forward to serving on the Heartland Conservancy Board and supporting their efforts to protect our great environmental resources throughout Southern and Southwestern Illinois.” The Board consists of business, labor, environmental and education leaders including those in the fields of law and natural resources. They meet quarterly under the direction of Executive Director Dave Eustis and a team of planners and engineers dedicated to preserving the environment. They are a not-for-profit corporation that has been successful at obtaining a variety of federal, state and private foundation grants from projects that extend from the new Alton multi-modal center to preserving large areas in Monroe County.

Foster said that “the Southern and Southwestern Illinois region has a wide array of wildlife and waterways with large areas of farm land and open space. Heartlands Conservancy has a track record of a commitment to the environment, from conducting invasive species removal, river cleanups and projects to maintain the area’s water quality. Most recently, the Conservancy won an award from the St. Louis American Planning Association for its Arlington Wetlands restoration project.”

Frank Miles, Vice Chairman of the Conservancy Board said that "Ron will make a fine addition to the team. Interest and involvement in his community is not new to Ron or his family as Ron's father served in local government for many years and the Foster family is involved in many civic and philanthropic activities."

“Our law firm, Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, works tirelessly to hold individuals responsible for polluting our environment and exposing our families and neighbors to toxic chemicals. As both an attorney and now a board member of Heartland Conservancy, I look forward to continuing to help make our community cleaner and safer for our children and grandchildren,” Foster said.

