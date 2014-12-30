in The Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) is trying to bridge a time for students with busy schedules to receive art instruction their overall curriculum.

The center works in cooperation with Edwardsville High School (EHS) and it is offering free art classes to students beginning Jan. 14.

“We know how busy the academic schedule can get for high school students and many of them are unable to take art classes through school,” Edwardsville Arts Center interim director Elizabeth Link said. “We are excited to begin offering free, after school art classes for those students who are unable to take art classes during school hours, or for any EHS students who just want more time to make art. Since the EAC is connected to EHS, kids can come directly to class immediately after school is over.”

Ceramics classes are offered free from 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday. The classes are open to any students presently enrolled in EHS.

Article continues after sponsor message

The EAC is offering free classes with age restrictions on Saturdays in January from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We will post the class specifics a week in advance,” Link said. “Last week, we made ornaments. We have been doing classes for just a month. We started them at the beginning of December. The parents and children have a great time at the classes. We have children and sometimes teenagers.”

Link said with reduced state funding, it has been difficult for school districts to provide adequate dollars for the arts, but the partnership between Edwardsville School District No. 7 and the EAC is helping provide additional opportunities for children.

“The more we can enhance the arts curriculum, the better we are,” she said.

“We are starting to offer classes for Edwardsville High School students on Wednesday and Thursday and they can come after school gets out,” Link added. “There is no registration and it is free. The students are able to walk in and sign up and do painting, watercolors. It is for their benefit and opportunity to experience the arts that they can’t currently. There are great art classes at Edwardsville High School, but a lot of the kids have trouble fitting them in.”

More like this: