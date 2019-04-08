EDWARDSVILLE - Plans for the Edwardsville Arts Center’s Annual Art Fair are underway and artists from all over the U.S. are being asked to apply. This highly anticipated event will be happening again in downtown Edwardsville the weekend of September 27-29, 2019. Last year, nearly 100 artists from across the nation participated in this exciting and rewarding event.

The Arts Center will give consideration to all artists, whether they are budding artists or seasoned and well-traveled. The Edwardsville community embraces this art event each year and considers it to be a “favorite fall treat” for shopping, mingling and art appreciation. One artist last year was quoted as saying, “It’s the hospitality and the friendliness of the community that is the best part of participating in the Edwardsville Art Fair!”

Article continues after sponsor message

The deadline for submissions is June 1st and artists may apply by visiting www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com . Edwardsville Art Fair is a juried Art Fair which also highlights a full list of other activities to include scrumptious local food and drink, a full line-up of entertainers on the stage, and a children’s grand tent for creating art. The Edwardsville Art Fair is a wonderful three-day opportunity for the artists to showcase their talents and sell their wares. Additionally, judges will award $15,000 in prize money to selected participating artists.

Local businesses are already stepping up to the plate to sponsor the event and artist awards. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels for all community involvement with advertising opportunities varying per sponsorship level. Contact the Edwardsville Arts Center for more information about becoming a sponsor at 618-655-0337 or email office@edwardsvilleartscenter. com. You may also visit the website at www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com to learn more.

The Edwardsville Art Fair is presented by the Edwardsville Arts Center, a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional and national artists in its gallery. Within the center, affordable, unique artworks are also available for purchase. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call

More like this:

Related Video: