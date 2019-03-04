EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Arts Center hosted its second annual Art Alive event at the Wildey Theater Saturday.

“We are featuring twelve unique artists, each artist will be working on their art all evening. We’re offering a lot of fun stuff like collaborative painting and sculpture, and the opportunity to make your own floral arrangement to take home," Melissa McDonough-Borden, Executive Director of the Edwardsville Arts Center, said.

The art show featured 12 artists creating live at the event. Guests in attendance could stop by and interact with each artist as they painted, drew, created pottery, and other mediums throughout the entirety of the event. Those in attendance could bid on the artwork, raffles were also offered.

“Art Alive proceeds will benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center to fund art projects, classes, and exhibitions in Edwardsville,” McDonough-Borden said.

The show brought out a great showing of avid art fans and curious community members alike. A space that offered a great environment to interact with creatives in the area.

Art Alive truly gave a unique look into how artists create their pieces. Featured painter Erin Gray used piping tools to create a 3D visual effect on her vibrant pieces. Gray showed through her artwork, interesting plays on texture and mixed media.

Allison Norfleet-Bruenger showed her stunning jewelry making skills. She truly creates wearable art through mixed media, using her own drawings and paintings along with the use of artisan beads and fretwork along with a wide array of materials to create her jewelry.

Deanna Nash created her astonishing pieces live. While Nash works in a variety of styles she showed off her original “cerca trocas” paintings, which comes from an Italian phrase that means seek and you shall find.

All of the artists featured at the event are as follows: Carolyn Tidball- Pottery, Angela Burns- Painting, Carrie Gillen- Mixed Media, Erin Gray- Painting, Rita Hunt- Fiber Art, Brent Langley- Painting & Sketching, Deanna Nash- Painting, Allison Norfleet-Bruenger- Jewelry, Maarty Spears- Watercolor, Cara Van Leuven- Painting

