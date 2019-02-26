EDWARDSVILLE - Join the Edwardsville Arts Center Saturday, March 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. in a celebration of art during ART ALIVE at the Wildey Theatre.

Tickets for the event are $50 and includes a free cocktail and appetizers. Tickets are available online at: www.EdwardsvilleArtsCenter. com/events

Article continues after sponsor message

Artists will be creating works live during the event in a variety of art mediums such as painting, fibers, scratchboard, watercolor, and ceramics. Interact with the artists and bid on the their works throughout the event.

The Bon Bon Plots will provide live music. Edgewild Catering will provide cocktails and hors d’oevres.

Everyone is invited to put their own creative juices to work and help create a collaborative piece of art that will be auctioned off at the end of the evening.

ART ALIVE will benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center to support community art projects including classes, free kids art class Saturdays, art exhibitions and the Edwardsville Art Fair.

More like this: