EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville artists - Arthur Schnur, Angela Burns, and Evan Wagman - have art showcased below that will be at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 at Edwardsville City Park. Four other brilliant pieces of art are also displayed by other artists here.

This is an ongoing series of displays that spotlights the art that will be on display at the park that weekend.

Artist: Sue Pasetti

Location: Cortland, Illinois

Artist Statement: "We use art glass, bevels, geodes, hand twisted copper wire trees, semi-precious gemstones, river rocks, and more to make our stained glass pieces. We use the Tiffany method of stained glass construction to make our pieces."

Artist: Evan Wagman

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My work is based around function and family. Each piece, although has a general use, is thought out for ergonomics and comfort. Ultimately allowing the family to gather and enjoy the company and the meal that is then highlighted through everyday use."

Artist: Arthur Schnur

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My work is a combination of woodworking and ceramics. The pieces primarily reflect nature, especially those associated with water. I enjoy both woodworking and ceramics and have been looking for unique ways to merge the two mediums."

Artist: Angela Burns

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "Angela creates art utilizing a diverse array of materials and media (including but not limited to oil, acrylic, and charcoal, completed using drawing tools, brushes, and palette knives). Angela’s work reflects a high level of skill and ongoing commitment to her work."

Artist: Paul Eshelman

Location: Elizabeth, Illinois

Artist Statement: "The functional slip cast forms are geometric and clean; handles and surfaces are kept very, very simple. The pure surfaces without ornamentation emphasize the materiality of clay and glaze; a red clay body adds warmth and life. The vessels order and dignify human life."

Artist: Venus Cramer

Location: Elmhurst, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My primary style of creating bold and contemporary art jewelry is small-scale sheet fabrication. I use sterling silver, 14kt gold, precious gemstones, and found objects."

Note: Every featured art piece shown will be displayed at the Edwardsville Arts Fair in September. Thanks to Edwardsville Arts Center for the profile information. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. The phone is (618) 655-0337.

