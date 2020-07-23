EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville artist Kerry Smith has contributed to an opening in Strasbourg, France.

The exhibition can be viewed until August 8 at Galerie Delphine Courtay, 120 Gran Rue 6700 Strasbourg, France.

The beautiful group exhibition "Blowin’ In the Wind" with the work of:

Alan Fears (UK).

Ivan Messac (France).

Kai Schäfer (Germany).

Kerry Smith (USA).

Markus Willeke (Germany).

“The gallery is excited to bring together these five international artists for an exhibition celebrating rock ‘n’ roll pop culture,” Smith said. “It is very exciting.”

Kerry Smith is an art director, graphic designer and painter. His work is exhibited across the United States and Europe. Kerry has also been featured in the international publications of PRINT magazine, HOW, Logo Lounge and 1,000 Dog Portraits.

Off The Record is a series of Gouache paintings of iconic record label and album art. The center holes are liner notes from the 1960s that often contrast the featured artist. Off The Record combines his love for album art, graphic design and contemporary art; the series was inspired by Beck’s 2015 Grammy Award for best album.

