EDWARDSVILLE - Three dynamic jewelry artists will create positive attention at the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 27-29, 2024, at City Park.

These are three artists who will appear and comments about their artwork:

Artist #1

Artist Name: Venus Cramer

Artist Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement: "My jewelry is creative, bold and contemporary. I use traditional materials such as sterling silver, gold and precious gemstones, as well as nontraditional mediums including fabric, wood and car paint, These finished forms are my offspring and cannot be denied. They are birthed to find their rightful owners."

Artist #2

Artist Name: Alisa Butts

Artist Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement: "My goal in creating Elucido Glass jewelry is to offer women a bold wearable art that gives them their empowering pop of color without overstepping their comfort level. I want women to recognize and celebrate their inner and outer beauty."

Artist #3

Artist Name: Joseph Cyberski

Artist Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement: "I began my career as a jeweler by first learning the art of lapidary. After cutting many stones, I became interested in setting the stones and began working in silver. As my interest in working with fine and unusual gemstones increased, Over the fast 50+ years I have shown my work in galleries, participated in art shows/fairs throughout the country and won numerous awards."

