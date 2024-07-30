(This is one in a series of stories about featured art at the Edwardsville Art Fair in Downtown Edwardsville)

EDWARDSVILLE - Three ceramic artists are showcasing their unique approaches to the medium, bringing a variety of styles and techniques to Edwardsville Art Fair from Sept. 27-29, 2024. Dana Cattani, Tim and Pam Frye, and Maria Soliman each bring their distinct perspectives to ceramic art, demonstrating the versatility and creativity inherent in the craft.

Cattani, who works almost entirely with slabs of clay, emphasizes the unique qualities of hand-built ceramics.

"Working almost entirely with slabs of clay allows for a different type of artistic freedom in ceramics," Cattani said in a statement. "Due to the nature of hand-building, our resulting pieces are unique with an intentional and charming wonkiness to them."

Article continues after sponsor message

Tim and Pam Frye, a duo known for their collaborative efforts in ceramics, combine hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques to create their pieces.

"The pieces are hand-built and thrown on the potter's wheel," they explained. "Various clay, glaze, and firing techniques are used, as well as natural materials, to achieve dynamic results. Our intention is to create the highest quality ceramic artwork for others to enjoy for years to come."

Maria Soliman, another artist in the exhibit, focuses on the intersection of functionality and beauty in her ceramic works.

"As an artist, my goal is to bring artistry and beauty to functional ceramics," Soliman said. "Each design is developed with attention given to how texture and color are incorporated into the overall design."

More like this:

Related Video: