(Note: This is the first in a series of articles about artists who will be showcased at the Edwardsville Art Fair).

Three artists will showcase their unique perspectives through exhibits showcased at the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 27-29, 2024, at Edwardsville City Park.

Brett Miley, Michael Plurad, and Bruce Toulmin each bring a distinct approach to digital artworks, providing visitors with an engaging and diverse experience.

Miley, whose nature-based digital artworks aim to foster tranquility and educate viewers about various species, uses mandalas to present these creatures in an unprecedented light.

"My goal is to help people find tranquility through my nature-based artwork and to show the beauty of these precious species and educate people about them. My mandalas show sides of these species in a way that they have not been seen before," Miley stated.

Plurad draws inspiration from early 20th-century illustrators Arthur Rackham and Alphonse Mucha, blending modern techniques to create a nostalgic feel reminiscent of vintage children's literature and magazines.

"Inspired by the work of Arthur Rackham and Alphonse Mucha, I use modern techniques to evoke a sense of nostalgia that is often present in early 1900s children's literature and vintage magazines," Plurad said.

Bruce Toulmin, who identifies his work as digital folk art, employs only 'found' editing tools. With no formal training, Toulmin's approach is a deliberate nod to traditional folk art practices.

"My intention in using only 'found' editing tools to work with is a nod to folk art," he said. "I have no formal training and wanted to use less complicated tools to create my work. It is a form of digital folk art per se."

