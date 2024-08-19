EDWARDSVILLE - These are three artists who will be spotlighted at the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair in City Park on Sept. 27-29.

These are today's featured participants:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Artist #1

Artist Name: Katherine Likos

Artist Medium: Jewelry

Artist #2

Article continues after sponsor message

Artist Name: Erika Moeglich

Artist Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement: "My goal is to provide wearable piece of art in a way that is not typically seen at art fairs. To achieve this I use traditional bead weaving techniques to create bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. Every piece is carefully designed to give a look of sophistication by using modern/trendy color palettes and classic designs that complement your wardrobe."

Artist #3

Artist Name: Lois Neal

Artist Medium: Jewelry

Artist Statement: "I have always been intrigued by the continuity of patterns. The circle is a symbol of protective containment and healing. Working with rings in silver and other metals creating chains is rewarding and exciting because of the endless possibilities fashioned into jewelry and adornment as necklaces, bracelets and earrings."

More like this:

Aug 7, 2024 - Edwardsville Art Fair to Showcase Bold Jewelry Designs

Aug 9, 2024 - Gurgone, Hayes and Johns Work Showcased: Trio Will Have Displays At Edwardsville Art Fair

May 23, 2024 - Jersey County Arts Council To Host Art Block Party

Jul 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Art Fair To Feature Unique Ceramic Creations With Cattani, Frye And Soliman Works

May 1, 2024 - Lewis and Clark Students to Present "MILF: Man I Love Film" Exhibit at Jacoby Arts Center

Related Video:

Edwardsville Art Fair 2016

Edwardsville Art Fair 2018

 