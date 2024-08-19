Edwardsville Art Fair Features Unique Jewelry Artists
EDWARDSVILLE - These are three artists who will be spotlighted at the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair in City Park on Sept. 27-29.
These are today's featured participants:
Artist #1
Artist Name: Katherine Likos
Artist Medium: Jewelry
Artist #2
Artist Name: Erika Moeglich
Artist Medium: Jewelry
Artist Statement: "My goal is to provide wearable piece of art in a way that is not typically seen at art fairs. To achieve this I use traditional bead weaving techniques to create bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. Every piece is carefully designed to give a look of sophistication by using modern/trendy color palettes and classic designs that complement your wardrobe."
Artist #3
Artist Name: Lois Neal
Artist Medium: Jewelry
Artist Statement: "I have always been intrigued by the continuity of patterns. The circle is a symbol of protective containment and healing. Working with rings in silver and other metals creating chains is rewarding and exciting because of the endless possibilities fashioned into jewelry and adornment as necklaces, bracelets and earrings."
