EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, July 25.

We will be showing “Roman Holiday” (1953) starring Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck and Eddie Albert. This movie is a comedy and romance. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30AM.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. Each person will get 1 pastry, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is July 18th.

The San Gabriel Memory Care of Glen Carbon is our movie sponsor this summer. Thank you San Gabriel Memory Care.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

More like this: