EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced today (Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024) that an intersection near downtown has been closed for road repairs.

The intersection of Oak Lane and West High Street is currently closed, with work expected to last two or more weeks. The closure will allow the City to make repairs stemming from a previous water main break.

A map of the affected area is available below and at the top of this story. North Second Street, Clay Street, Scott Street and other surrounding roads are still open and available to bypass the closure.

The announcement was also made on the city's Facebook page, where they thanked the public for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience.