EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville drivers should note that a short stretch of Hillsboro Avenue in downtown Edwardsville will be closed today (Tuesday, June 25, 2024) for water main repairs.

While there will be no access between North Kansas Street and Commercial Street, Kansas and Commercial are both expected to remain open while the repairs are ongoing.

There will also be westbound access for drivers exiting Commercial, and the parking lot next to City Hall also will be accessible from Hillsboro.

Cathy Hensley, communications coordinator for the City of Edwardsville, made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” she said.

