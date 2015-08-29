EDWARDSVILLE - The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a team of local volunteers have come together to make a difference in the future of pediatric cancer research. Throughout the month of September, Painting the Town Gold,in partnership with The Jason Motte Foundation, will hold a month-long awareness campaign, which includes local restaurants and businesses donating a portion of their sales to pediatric cancer research as well as some signature fundraising events.

Sat., Sept. 5, kicks off the month-long campaign with the “Go Gold Festival” from 11a.m.-5p.m. at Edwardsville City Park in downtown Edwardsville. Inflatables, delicious food, craft beer from Peel Pizza, as well as numerous vendors will be there for kids of all ages. Informational booths will also be readily available at this event, including agents from the American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Alex’s Lemonade Stand, among others.

“It’s not only about raising money but raising awareness too,” said Christa Guilbeault, one of the Board Members working diligently on this community-wide campaign.

In 2012, the Guilbeault family received a diagnosis that would change their lives: Christa and husband Dave received news that their 17-year old daughter, Mariah, had synovial saroma, a type of cancer. Mariah is currently cancer-free, but her connection to another school-aged friend is what turned the experience into a childhood cancer awareness mission.

“Mariah’s friend, Todd Schultz, within months of Mariah’s diagnosis, found out he had a high-risk form of Leukemia,” said Guilbeault. “Painting the Town Gold has really been created because of Todd’s hard work and desire to make a difference in the lives of children suffering from these devastating forms of cancer.” The Jason Motte Foundation and St. Baldrick’s Foundation stand behind Todd and his Painting the Town Gold mission, giving 100% of all monies raised to benefit Pediatric Cancer Research.

Other events in September include the:

Dream Big Trivia Night on Fri., Sept. 11at the American Legion in downtown Edwardsville

Running for the Gold 5K Run/Walk on Sat., Sept. 19

The Mayors’ Go Gold Gala will act as the grand finale celebration at The Wildey Theater on Sun., Sept. 27

You can learn more by visiting the Painting the Town Gold website at www.ptgglened.org , by liking them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter. Also, watch for banners to don the streets of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon during the month of September, as well as bookmarks dispersed locally at various establishments that list the Dine Out/Shop for a Cause participating restaurants and stores.

“Our City Mayors are behind us, District 7 school district is supporting this initiative, with even some high school teams and school groups raising money to help. People have donated their time and energy to plan and spread the word about these great events, but there’s always room for more volunteers and more supporters,” said Guilbeault.

To learn more about how you can help to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research, or if you’d like to donate at one of the many Sponsorship levels for Painting the Town Gold, please contact paintthetowngoldglened@gmail.com directly or call Karen with the Jason Motte Foundation at (314) 780-6397.

