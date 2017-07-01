EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 Annual Fireworks celebration is set to begin at 5 Saturday, with a massive fireworks display at 9:10 p.m.

The band Baywolfe will conclude the event tonight with a post-Fireworks performance at 9:45 p.m.

The fireworks celebration has an a long tradition and is a fixture in the holiday weekend for Edwardsville/Glen Carbon residents.

Anne Matthews, the coordinator for the Legion celebration, works tirelessly organizing the event.

Sponsors of this year’s celebration include the City of Edwardsville, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Gori Julian Associates, MidAmerica Credit Union and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.

“The fireworks celebration here at the Edwardsville American Legion has been a mainstay in the community for quite a while,” Matthews said. “We try to have the celebration on the weekend of the Fourth or a close weekend so families don’t have to go to work the next day. We have a lot of children’s activities. The Boy Scouts do a flag retirement ceremony each year. We have tons of food, concessions, a beer garden and also an after-party after the fireworks.”

Baywolfe is a hugely popular area band, Matthews said. The band plays a little bit of everything from country to rock to nearly everything between and has a group of super talented musicians,” she said.

At 5 p.m. the beer garden, DJ and concessions open. The Boy Scouts will also conduct the flag retirement ceremony after the event starts at 5 p.m. At 7:20 p.m., Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton will give his annual address, then the Edwardsville Municipal Band will perform. Emily Ottwein will deliver the National Anthem at 9:05 p.m.; fireworks kickoff at 9:10 p.m. and Baywolfe performs at the after-party at 9:45 p.m. following the fireworks.

