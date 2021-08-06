EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 once again recently showed its generosity to assist veterans in need with a $1,000 donation to the Madison County Chapter of 2x4’s for Hope.

The 2x4’s For Hope program fits right in line with the mission of the American Legion to help veterans. The 2x4’s For Hope organization provides homes for at-risk veterans with sustainability. The homes are called Veteran Tiny Homes. The organization relies mostly on volunteers and often other veterans to help build the homes.

Charles Knapp and Jamie Waller from Madison County 2x4’s For Hope chapter received the $1,000 donation from Larry Miller, sergeant-at-arms for Post 199, Ron Swaim, senior vice commander and incoming Post 199 commander, and Wes Sterling, Post 199 junior commander. Charles and Jamie have their whole hearts poured into the 2x4’s For Hope organization and have made a difference from their Madison County spot in Collinsville.

“We build tiny homes for the disabled and donate them to veterans,” Knapp said. “We build the homes over a seven-day period. It starts on a Saturday morning with literally a pile of 2 x 4s and trusses. We complete the exterior in a 48-hour period. The siding, the landscaping, and everything are completely done so it looks like a fully finished house on the outside. Then starting on Monday, we do the trades, the plumbing, drywall, mud, sand, paint, and kitchen, and do the trim out. All rooms have crown molding, The second Saturday, we decorate and put the furnishings in the house. All the veterans are asked to bring are their clothes. If we get a veteran who has nothing we provide everything for them, including clothes and even a toothbrush and toothpaste. We even get pictures of them and their families, frame them, and turn it into a home in seven days.”

Waller and Knapp consider the check from an American Legion even more important because it allows them to team with the organization and bring awareness back to the Legion Post.

One 2x4’s Tiny Home is now in Madison and occupied by a man named Tony, Knapp said.

"Tony is a pastor and perfect for that neighborhood," Knapp added.

“Once we give them the key to the house, we don’t just drop it. We continue to care for and help the veteran until the day they pass away. If they have no food, there are five chapters throughout the state of Illinois that all throw money in a pot, and we get them food. Just recently, we had a veteran in Quincy who needed a vehicle, and we pulled together and got the vehicle.”

Knapp and Waller represent Madison County and travel throughout the state to assist other chapters.

Knapp and Waller are Collinsville residents and Knapp is originally from Granite City and a Marine. Jamie’s father was a veteran, and her son is in the Army. Jamie said it means a lot to both of them for having such personal connections to military service.

Knapp said by donating to this cause, it gives the veteran who has nothing everything, and it is "very special."

“We appreciate partnering with them,” incoming Legion Post 199 Commander Swaim said. “Eva Sterling saw them online and connected with them for the Third of July and at a Legion meeting, we decided to give $1,000 to the organization. This is a great organization, and if they have more homes coming, we want to make sure they get more donations.”

