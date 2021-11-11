EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night in Downtown Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Legion Post 199 Commander Ron Swaim said the parade has been shortened and will start near Walgreens and go straight down to the old Edwardsville Fire Station.

Several veterans organizations will participate in this parade and many will turn out to remember their loved ones who are serving now or in the past.

Swaim said the Legion Honor Guard will lead the parade. Mick Ahrens will be the Veterans Day Parade marshal Thursday night. More about Mick in a profile story today.

