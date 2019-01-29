EDWARDSVILLE – The 2019 Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 Flea Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Legion Post at 58 S. State, Route 157, Edwardsville.

Ron Swaim, a spokesperson for the event, said more than 30 vendors are expected and there will be breakfast items starting at 8 a.m. A lunch menu will be served after 11 a.m.

“Last year, over 1,500 people went through the Flea Market,” he said. “The flea market is designed to help offset our expenses for our Legion and help with the golf course throughout the year. It is turning into a big event and we encourage people to come.”

