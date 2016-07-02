EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion Fireworks Festival is set for tonight, beginning at 5 p.m.

A rain date of Saturday, July 9, is also available for the fireworks display.

“I think what will happen Saturday morning will determine whether the fireworks company feels they should move forward or not,” Sandy Huber, one of the organizers of the event for the American Legion, said. “We should know an answer by noon on Saturday.”

The tentative schedule is as follows:

5 p.m. – Arrival of Veterans Walk

Raising of the America Legion Stars and Stripes

Opening address with Post Commander and Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton

5:30 p.m. – The Edwardsville Municipal Band performs

Flag Retirement Ceremony with Boy Scout Troops and Carnival games open.

6:30 p.m. – The Skylark Brothers featuring Jack Twesten performs

9:00 p.m. – Fireworks display

9:30 p.m. – Skylark Brothers featuring Jack Twesten performs

