EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion Fireworks Festival and Veteran’s Walk have been postponed until Saturday, July 9, with the same time schedule.

Sandy Huber, one of the festival coordinators, said the decision was made for safety reasons and the threat of rain.

“We listened to the professionals and made the call,” she said. “We thought it was better to wait until next Saturday. It wasn’t worth the risk.”

The event will get underway at 5 p.m. next Saturday with the Veteran’s Walk to the Legion, followed by various activities. Those interested in the Veteran’s Walk should meet at the Ryan Garbs Statue at 4:15 p.m.

The fireworks portion of the festival will start at 9 p.m. on July 9.

