WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 41, GRANITE CITY 11: Edwardsville won the first 10 bouts of the night as the Tigers surprisingly routed traditional power Granite City 41-11 in a Southwestern Conference meet at home Thursday.

Guy Brown (by pin), Cyress Ahart, Chris Prosser, James Watters, Cam Blair, Nathan Crone (by pin), Nic Brown, Jaleen Yancy, Ben Schlueter and Tanner Ambry all scored wins for the Tigers, who went to 10-5 overall. DJ Millett, Josh Rozell, Devon Simpson and Wilyonde Bell all recorded wins for the Warriors, who fell to 5-2 for the year.

The Tigers won the JV curtain-raiser meet 48-22 to go to 9-0.

ALTON 45, COLLINSVILLE 24: Alton won the first eight bouts of the evening and defeated Collinsville 45-24 in a Southwestern Conference wrestling meet at home Thursday.

Tim McCarvey, Christian Everage, Alejandro Lopez, Phyllip and Nicholas DeLoach, Qiante Wagner, Cameron Cauley, KeOntay Holmes and Darian Pierson all posted wins for the Redbirds, who went to 2-1 in the SWC.

