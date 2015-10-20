Several Edwardsville and Alton runners made the best of the Tiger Finale race at Edwardsville on Monday.

Grant Thiede had the best time for Edwardsville in the boys’ junior/senior race with a time of 19:28, while junior Caitlyn Scheibal paced the Tigers in the girls’ junior race with a time of 22:24. The Tigers’ Savannah Brannan was next in that race with a time of 22:33.

Edwardsville coach George Patrylak said he thought Thiede and Scheibal both put for good efforts, as did several of the other runners in the other race.

“It was good for them to go out and get one more shot to run the course this season,” he said.

Patrylak said the Tiger Finale was started before he arrived, but it is a special race that allows teams who are looking at their No. 7 runners to have one more chance to analyze them and another time for others to run a final race on the season. Seniors are also singled out to run in the race who won’t run in the post-season.

Edwardsville freshman Todd Baxter had the fast Tiger time in the freshman-sophomore boys’ race with a time of 18:41. Sophomore Holden Potter posted Edwardsville’s second best time in 18:46. Emma Hensley led the Edwardsville girls in the freshman-sophomore race with a time of 21:55. Abby Schrobilgen was next with a time of 22:17.

Thiede said he was satisfied with his time and it one of his best performances of the season.

“I like the course, except the last hill,” he said.

Scheibal said she thought she ran an “OK race,” but wanted to hit in the 21-minute range, but she was pleased to be the top Tiger finisher.

Brannan said the Edwardsville boys and girls know the course and know how to run it. She said she dropped 2 minutes off her first time on the course late end the summer, so she was satisfied with her day.

Alton’s Vernon Curvey brought a few boys and girls to the meet and said he was pleased with their efforts.

“We have a lot of good kids on the cross country team,” he said. “The kids just enjoy being part of a group. We hope to get our team to sectional out of the regional this weekend.”

